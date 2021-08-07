Cancel
Use of force law concerns police departments

By Lauren Gallup
bainbridgereview.com
 3 days ago

New legislation went into effect July 25 defining permissible uses of force by law enforcement. House Bill 1310 says in part, “limits the use of deadly force to very narrow circumstances where there is an imminent threat of serious physical injury or death.”. Concern has been expressed by departments across...

