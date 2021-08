By Toshiki Hashimoto TOKYO (Reuters) - Hungary's Kolos Csizmadia set an Olympic record to seal direct qualification to the semi-finals of the men's kayak single 200 metres on Wednesday while Rio 2016 winner, Britain's Liam Heath, was third in his heat and will aim to advance via the quarters. Csizmadia made an explosive start in hot, breezy conditions at Sea Forest Waterway to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 34.442 seconds. That eclipsed Heath's previous record of 35.197, which he set five years ago to clinch gold.