Poland will change disputed Disciplinary Chamber, ruling party head says

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will do away with a system for disciplining judges which the EU’s top court has ruled violates EU rules, the head of the country’s ruling party told the state news agency PAP in an interview published on Saturday. Poland faces an Aug. 16 deadline set by...

#Poland#Ruling Party#Reuters#The European Commission#The Disciplinary Chamber#Supreme Court#The Court Of Justice#The European Union#Cjeu
Polish president says changes needed to judges’ disciplinary system

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s president said on Friday changes were needed to the country’s system for disciplining judges, but did not say what steps he would support that could help Warsaw avoid financial penalties from the European Union. The EU’s top court ruled on July 15 that a disciplinary chamber...
Poland's president sees need for law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he sees the need for changes to his country's law on disciplining judges, in a significant shift in tone on an issue that has brought a tense and drawn-out spat with European Union authorities. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Rule of law in Poland: your judges, my judges

Scraps fly between the highest judges in Poland and Europe, and somewhere in between, the Federal Constitutional Court is taking cover. Has he forged the weapons the Polish court is now using against the EU?
Hungary's Decree Sets Terms Of New Anti-LGBT Legislation

The Hungarian government's controversial anti-LGBT law, passed in June, will apply near churches as well as schools, according to a new official decree. The NATO member country's so-called Anti-Pedophilia Act was originally aimed at enhancing penalties for child abuse, but amendments have been added banning the 'promotion of homosexuality' or gender reassignment to minors.
Along With COVID-19, EU Faces a More Fundamental Battle

PARIS - Hungary’s growing list of European Union worries includes controversial LGBT legislation and potentially hacking the phones of journalists, rights activists and political opponents. Poland has rebuffed a ruling by the bloc’s highest court, claiming its own constitution has precedence over the EU laws it vowed to follow when...
Dispute over judicial reform: Brussels examines Poland’s announcement

The European Commission has reacted cautiously to Poland’s announcements in the dispute over a disciplinary system for judges. A spokesperson said Saturday evening in Brussels that the orders had been taken into account and would now be carefully analyzed. The Commission also expects Poland to provide information by August 16 on how the implementation of decisions of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will be guaranteed.
PSD's Ciolacu: PM Citu's biggest quality is being able to lie freely

Aug. 9—BUCHAREST — The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu declared that the biggest quality of Prime Minister Florin Citu is that he can lie freely. "The biggest quality of Florin Citu is being able to lie freely (when he says that Romanians' lives keep getting better and that the purchase power has gone up — ed. n). We have the highest inflation in Europe, we have the largest budget deficit in Europe, we have the largest current account deficit in Europe, we have the largest difference in trade balance in Europe, we are closing in towards the largest external debt of an EU state. Romanian capital is at its lowest point. You are selling Romanian companies for nothing. All these aspects, step by step lead to the loss of Romania's sovereignty as a state. (...) I believe that the IMF is at our doorstep, the IMF and the European Commission will come along and will decide how we fit again in the European parameters and in the signed agreements," Ciolacu said on Sunday, for the private TV broadcaster Antena3.
Germany Rebuffs EU Legal Move Against Germany Over ECB Ruling

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has rejected legal steps brought against it by the European Commission after the country's top court made a ruling on the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme that was at odds with a judgement by the EU's own top court. The Commission action reflects concern...
European Union Passes U.S. in COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After lagging behind for months, the European Union (EU) now has a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than the United States. Rates of people in the 27-member EU with at least one dose have climbed from less than 4 percent in mid-February to 60 percent, while rates in the United States rose from nearly 12 percent to less than 58 percent, the Associated Press reported. The figures come from Our World in Data, an online science publication associated with the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
Polish PM fires head of junior coalition partner from government

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s prime minister on Tuesday requested the dismissal of the head of a junior coalition partner from government, a spokesman said, leaving the future of the administration uncertain as the alliance that has ruled since 2015 fell apart. The United Right coalition has been wracked with tensions...
AFP

Poland's ruling coalition crumbles as PM sacks junior partner

Poland's ruling right-wing coalition fell apart on Tuesday after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki dismissed the head of a junior coalition party, putting the government's future in doubt. "My dismissal is de facto a rupture of the governing coalition," said Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the Agreement party.
BoardingArea

EU Considering New Travel Restrictions for Americans

EU Considering New Travel Restrictions for Americans. The European Union is expected to review the list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed under coronavirus restrictions. The review is set to take place later this week, and could reconsider the inclusion of the United States. The list of safe...
Reuters

South Sudan's VP Machar ousted as party head, says military wing

JUBA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar has been deposed as head of his party and its armed forces, rival military leaders said on Wednesday, a move that could pressure an already fragile peace process. Machar played a major role in pushing his partner, President Salva...
Biden must heed Russia's latest threat to US forces in Syria

Russia desperately wants U.S. military forces out of northeastern Syria. On Tuesday, responding to a tweet from a U.S. military spokesman, the Russian Embassy in Washington complained that the United States has "no legal mandate" to be in Syria. The embassy added that the U.S. spokesman's referencing of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is "just ridiculous."
Reuters

EasyJet CEO says UK travel rule change is too late

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Wednesday Britain's travel rules were changing too late and expensive testing requirements would prevent a full reopening of travel. "It's the right thing, it should be done, but like I said it is little bit...
Invoking ‘Quit India’, minister welcomes Amazon, Flipkart ruling

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s commerce minister welcomed on Tuesday a Supreme Court decision that Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart should face investigations into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, saying their trading practices would be looked into. Piyush Goyal’s comments are the latest sign of New Delhi’s discontent with the two U.S. e-commerce...
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...

