Nelly Korda holds on for Olympic gold in golf

Nelly Korda of the United States survived a double bogey and a bogey in her final round Saturday, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. After her bogey on No. 11 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, she made a birdie on the 13th and all pars from there. Her 17-under 267 was just enough to fend off Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who each fired 6-under 65s and to finish tied for second at 268.