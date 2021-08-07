Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Nelly Korda holds on for Olympic gold in golf

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelly Korda of the United States survived a double bogey and a bogey in her final round Saturday, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. After her bogey on No. 11 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, she made a birdie on the 13th and all pars from there. Her 17-under 267 was just enough to fend off Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who each fired 6-under 65s and to finish tied for second at 268.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kasumigaseki Country Club#Pars#The Lpga Tour#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfLPGA

USA GOLF Round 4 Recap – Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – With a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole, Nelly Korda claimed Olympic Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and earned the top step on the medal podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She survived 72 holes of blistering heat, one hour of storm delay and 59 world-class competitors to take the title of Olympic Champion, surrounded on the final green by her sister Jessica Korda and fellow Team USA compatriots Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan — (AP) — Her heart rate hit its peak only when Nelly Korda stood on the Olympic podium, not when she had a putter in her hand with a gold medal hanging on every shot. Six days earlier, the father of Xander Schauffele was the essence of calm...
Tennisbluewaterhealthyliving.com

First family of sport? Nelly's golf gold burnishes Korda dynasty

Golfer Nelly Korda’s gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday has turned a special sporting 2021 for her talented family into a glittering year. As older sister Jessica ran to Nelly and embraced her to celebrate, it was just the latest stunning success for one of the world’s most impressive sporting families.
SportsGolf.com

How sleep was an asset during Nelly Korda’s gold medal performance

Over the last few weeks, Nelly Korda has travelled from the U.S. to France, and then to Japan en route to winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While hopping through time zones is a part of the job when you’re a professional golfer, it can seriously mess with your sleep schedule and your ability to play at the highest level.
GolfGolfWRX

Morning 9: Bryson’s no-win situation | U.S. Am: Reeves ahead play suspended | Olympic ratings

For comments—or if you’re looking for a fourth—email me at [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner…”For the past year he’s been riding a tidal wave of controversy, and he has weathered those storms – the vaccine misinformation, the “fore!” calls, the equipment gripe, the caddie split, the rules disputes, the image protection – with varying degrees of success. At least they’ve all passed. But there is one topic that’s unabating, and unfortunately for him it’s the one largely out of his control: the Koepka Kerfuffle.”
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Golf on TV: Golf Tournament Television Schedule

Here is a listing of golf tournaments on TV this week, including PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, European Tour, Korn Ferry, Champions, USGA and more. All times below are Eastern and all are subject to change. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship. Site: Greensboro, North Carolina. Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: Par: 7,131. Par:...
NFLsemoball.com

AP Sportlight

1943 -- Volo Song, driven by Ben White, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in the third heat. 1948 -- Demon Hanover, driven by Harrison Hoyt, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats. 1974 -- Lee Trevino beats Jack Nicklaus by one stroke to capture the PGA Championship. 1979 -- Peter Haughton...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood risk missing FedEx Cup playoffs

Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are all in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs and the Northern Trust Open next week. There will be many players in the field for the Wyndham Championship this week looking to secure a place in the top 125 players that will qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Greensboro, NCGwinnett Daily Post

Rickie Fowler's playoff hopes look bleak after Wyndham first round

It was only one round, but it wasn't the performance Rickie Fowler wanted. Fowler bogeyed his last hole Thursday, ending the first round of the Wyndham Championship with a 1-over 71 that left him tied for 130th when play was suspended due to darkness in Greensboro, N.C. The 32-year-old slumping...
GolfGolf Channel

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wyndham and more

The PGA Tour's final regular-season event is this week in North Carolina while the LPGA is in Scotland. The U.S. Amateur is also underway at Oakmont (click here for programming information). Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch. PGA Tour. Wyndham Championship.
BasketballGwinnett Daily Post

Storm, Sun hope for big payday in Commissioner's Cup final

Sue Bird won her fifth gold medal over the weekend in Tokyo when the U.S. Women's National Team topped Japan 90-75 in the Olympic final. On Thursday night, Bird and her Seattle Storm teammates aim to win the first WNBA Commissioner's Cup when they meet the Connecticut Sun in Phoenix, the league's first game after the Olympic break.
GolfPGA Tour

Justin Rose honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In recognition of his character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving, Justin Rose has been named the 2021 recipient of the PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. Rose will be honored on Tuesday, August 31, at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony in conjunction with the TOUR Championship. The ceremony will be televised live on Golf Channel as part of a “Golf Central” special from 7-8 p.m. ET at the Southern Exchange in downtown Atlanta.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Patrick Reed WITHDRAWS from Wyndham Championship on PGA Tour

Patrick Reed has decided to withdraw from this week's Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin at the Northern Trust. Reed has given no reason for his withdrawal from the tournament, although it would seem logical to assume he just wanted a week's break having travelled the best part of 25,000 miles the past two months.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Podcast: Is A World Tour Now Closer Than Ever?

On the show this week we recap all of the big news from the weekend including Nelly Korda’s gold medal triumph and Abraham Ancer’s WGC win. We also discuss the news of the new PGA Tour schedule and ask whether a world tour is now in the making. Listen below…
GolfGolf.com

Here’s the dramatic way Olympic Team Golf would have played out

Just before the first competitive golf shots were struck at Kasumigaseki Country Club in this year’s Olympic Games, I sketched out a modest proposal for a reimagined golf competition that would maintain the current individual stroke-play format while introducing a team component and jacking up the drama of the final rounds in the process.
Greensboro, NCTemple Daily Telegram

Henley leads rain-delayed Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley shot an 8-under 62, his lowest round in more than two years, to take the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Wyndham Championship. Henley birdied three of his final four holes for a two-stroke lead over Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr., Chris...

Comments / 0

Community Policy