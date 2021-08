Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases

The United States has reached a six-month high for new COVID-19 cases. Reuters news agency reports that more than 100,000 new infections were recorded on Wednesday. Information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, shows that the seven-day average of new cases is near 90,000. That number represents a sharp increase in less than one month. The seven-day average provides the clearest picture of rising cases. Some states report infections one or two times a week.