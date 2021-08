With the U.S. Olympic team set and boarding their flights to Tokyo, we at The Manual are not a little obsessed with this year’s Summer Games. (And that includes new sports, including surfing, skateboarding, and climbing, along with heritage disciplines like track and field and swimming.) So when we saw eight-time Paralympic competitor Blake Leeper announced as the new face of Nike’s underwear campaign, we raced to our keyboards and frantically started banging out words to describe its Olympic-sized significance.