Nintendo Profits Remain Strong as Breath of the Wild Surpasses 23 Million Units Sold
On August 5th, Nintendo released its first financial quarter data for 2021. While profits are down compared to Q1 during last year’s stay-at-home-order entertainment boom, the company remains on track to meet profit projections by the end of this fiscal year. Some of this Q1 profit can be attributed to continued sales of Breath of the Wild, which remains among Nintendo’s top selling titles. And it is expected that Skyward Sword HD’s sales will help keep profits on track heading into the next quarter.www.zeldadungeon.net
