Miles Goes Clothes Shopping in Miles Morales Spider-Man #29 [Preview]
Miles Morales Spider-Man #29 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the solicit for the issue promises that everything has changed since the Miles Morales Spider-Man Universe was shaken to its foundations by the Clone Saga. But while this seemingly self-aware solicit may sound like the usual Marvel hyperbole, there is at least one major change: Miles is getting a new costume! Ok, sure, that's still a lot of hyperbole. But think of all the variant covers! Check out the preview of Miles Morales Spider-Man #29 below.bleedingcool.com
