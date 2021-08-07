Cancel
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

An area of low pressure will bring rounds of rain to. northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan tomorrow along with. strong, gusty thunderstorms farther south across Illinois. and Iowa into Missouri. Some of these thunderstorms may. contain downpours and damaging winds. A stationary front. stretching across New England into the Great...

www.myjournalcourier.com

#Needles
EnvironmentWGNtv.com

Storms likely to increase in intensity this afternoon. Severe weather watch possible.

Mesoscale Discussion 1450 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1218 PM CDT Mon Aug 09 2021 Areas affected...Portions of northern IL and extreme northwestern IN Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent SUMMARY...A threat for large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes should increase this afternoon. Watch issuance is possible. DISCUSSION (paraphrased) ...Storms are ongoing across portions of northern Illinois. In the wake of tese storms, the air mass is expected to become quite unstable and new storms are likely to develop southwestward across northern Illinois by 3-4 PM CDT. Conditions favor the development of a few supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. A small cluster of storms may eventually develop as activity moves slowly south-southeastward toward NW Indiana. If this occurs, then severe/damaging winds may eventually become the primary threat. The potential for surface-based storms should increase over the next couple of hours as surface temperatures warm into the low 80s, and watch issuance is being considered in this time frame.
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Will winter bring another polar coaster ride to Jacksonville area? Depends on who's predicting

It might be hard to think about winter in west-central Illinois when the mercury is lodged in the high 80s and low 90s, but weather prognosticators already are gearing up. Both Farmers’ Almanac and AccuWeather have released their outlooks and are in agreement for the most part. They predict a warmer-than-usual start to fall, courtesy of a La Nina weather pattern.
Binghamton, NYWETM

National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY. * WHAT: Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. * WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties. * WHEN: From 12pm to 7pm EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: High Temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...hot and humid conditions will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Additional heat headlines will likely be needed at a later time. Precautionary/preparedness actions… drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Environmentwortfm.org

National Weather Service rolls out new weather alert system

The National Weather Service is rolling out a new program for alerting folks of potential inclement weather. The new alert system comes as southern Wisconsin has experienced a number of severe storms in the past few weeks. For more on the new system, our Producer Jonah Chester spoke with Tim...
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hettinger FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FAR SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening in far southwest North Dakota. Relative humidity values could drop to around 15 to 20 percent, with westerly winds forecast to be sustained around 20 to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and may become difficult to control or suppress. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Far southwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress. * AFFECTED AREA...Far southwest North Dakota.
Environmentinformnny.com

North Country Weather: 8/10/21

Tuesday: Afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered thunderstorms overnight, with lows in around 70 degrees. Wednesday: Thunderstorms, highs in the mid-80s. Thursday: Thunderstorms, highs in the mid-80s. Friday: Thunderstorms, highs in the mid-80s. Saturday: Dry, highs in the mid-70s. Sunday: Dry, highs in the mid-70s. Monday: Dry, highs...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Tuesday, August 10: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and
Salina, KSSalina Post

National Weather Service: Salina cooler, drier in July

As it was for a large portion of the state, July was cooler and drier than normal in Salina. According to the National Weather Service, the monthly average temperature in Salina was 79.9 degrees, which was 1.0 degree cooler than normal. It tied for the 39th coolest July since records began in 1900, and it was the coolest since 2014.
Environmentwccbcharlotte.com

Torrid Temperatures Take Over

We just saw our hottest day in the Metro in over a week on Monday, and there’s plenty more where that came from. In fact, the remainder of the week looks just as hot, if not hotter, as a classic summertime pattern takes hold of the Carolinas. A dome of tropical high pressure has set up shop over the Southeast, keeping both humidity levels and temperatures high while keeping organized rainmaking systems at bay for much of the week ahead. Expect highs in the 80s and 90s with only afternoon pop-up storms to cool us down.

