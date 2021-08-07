Cancel
Jackson County, MO

Continuing family legacy with local history

Blue Springs Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElena Cianciolo had been to the 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home in Independence, where her great-grandparents were longtime volunteers and steadfast supporters, just one time. But after John and Lottie Cianciolo died four days apart in February after 70 years of marriage, the family helped raise more than $9,000 to donate to the Jackson County Historical Society toward its jail refurbishing project, and also planned a small plaque dedication for this fall, Elena realized she had an Eagle Scout project on her hands.

www.examiner.net

