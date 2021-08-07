Cancel
6 Fun Streaming Sites for a TV-Like Experience on the Internet

By Mihir Patkar
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese fantastic 24/7 streaming sites recreate the old-school charm of TV, complete with advantages like serendipitous discoveries and no-pressure entertainment. On-demand streaming services have spoilt us for choice; nay, not spoilt, they've overwhelmed us. Constantly making decisions is tiring, and sometimes, you want someone else to make the choice for you. These 24/7 streaming channels for videos and music will keep you entertained for hours, with just a single click.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose Your Favorite Channels Next Week

Both cable and satellite television can cost a pretty penny these days, causing many Americans to turn their back on TV providers and stick to streaming services in recent years. But cable and satellite's main selling point is that they offer hundreds of live television channels that streaming services do not, and that's still a draw for viewers willing to pay some hefty costs. Unfortunately, that perk is now at risk for certain subscribers. Read on to find out which television provider may be forced to drop over 100 channels next week.
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

Many people may have considered cutting the cable cord, but for that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Hulu Live vs YouTube TV vs Sling vs DirecTV Stream: Face-off!

This Hulu Live vs YouTube TV and Sling vs DirecTV Stream face-off compares four of the top live TV streaming services, which differ in key ways. While most have raised their rates to the same price, one is still much cheaper — while another is having issues with one of the best streaming device platforms. But which of these cable TV alternatives, deserves to be the way you stream TV?
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Deadline

Roku Adding 23 Originals, Including Quibi Alum ‘Mapleworth Murders’, As Roku Channel Tops Free Streaming Outlets In June Nielsen Data

Roku will add 23 series on Friday to its free streaming outlet the Roku Channel, including former Quibi shows like Emmy-nominated comedy The Mapleworth Murders. The announcement of the new arrivals came with new Nielsen data showing the channel was No. 6 in terms of household reach among all streaming services. Along with 18 other titles from the trove of Quibi shows acquired from the defunct mobile streaming outlet in January, Roku will also premiere three other new originals. They include Eye Candy, a Josh Groban-hosted edible-creations competition show; Squeaky Clean, a Leslie Jordan cleaning competition; and What Happens in Hollywood, a...
Behind Viral VideosVariety

How YouTube Should Tweak Its Premium Lite Push

YouTube is looking to generate more subscription revenue. The video platform began testing a discounted version of its YouTube Premium product in certain European territories, The Verge reported last Monday. The discounted subscription product, dubbed Premium Lite, costs just €6.99/month (compared to the €11.99/month YouTube Premium roughly costs around Europe) and offers ad-free YouTube viewing.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Streaming illegal movies for free? You can get a free TV box if you agree to quit

We’ve seen a number of tactics designed to prevent people from streaming Hollywood blockbusters and box sets of television shows for free, including emails sent to those illegally streamed by their ISP and widespread blockades to prevent anyone from streaming illegally. visit sites. But a new campaign in Singapore is easily one of the most unique approaches to privacy presentation we’ve ever come across.
TV & Videossoundandvision.com

Exploring Quincy Jones’ Qwest TV Streaming Service

Quincy Jones has always been a maverick. The multi-hyphenate octogenarian producer/musician/conductor/director has been tireless in his decades-long quest to widen the listening base for multicultural music into as many ears and souls as he can possibly reach across the globe, genre biases be damned. At age 88, Jones continues to follow a mantra best encapsulated in a slightly modified song title from his late pop protégé Michael Jackson: don’t stop ’til you get enough listeners. And now, with his burgeoning streaming service Qwest TV making continual A/V inroads, Jones is one step closer to mass enlightenment.
TV Showsimore.com

IMDb TV's free streaming service gets its own mobile apps

IMDb TV has new mobile apps for streaming free TV shows and movies. The Amazon-owned service offers ad-supported content for free. Amazon-owned IMDb TV now has dedicated streaming apps, bringing TV shows and movies to viewers for free and with fewer ads than traditional services. Previously known as IMDb Freeride,...
Video GamesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Watch Out, Fortnite: Netflix Is Coming For You

Gaming expands Netflix's potential subscriber base and allows it to keep raising prices. Netflix can use its popular intellectual property for games on the platform. Video games aren't cheap, though. "We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO," Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings wrote to investors in January...
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

Vizio Adding Discovery Plus, BET Plus to Smart TV Streaming Lineup

Vizio is adding two more premium streamers to its smart TVs: The company announced deals to soon provide Discovery Plus and ViacomCBS’s BET Plus to the Vizio SmartCast platform. Discovery Plus, the recently launched non-fiction streaming service, will be available on Vizio SmartCast by September. BET Plus, which offers thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, stage plays and more from Black creators, will be coming to SmartCast on Aug. 4. The two services join a growing list of popular streamers on Vizio SmartCast, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, SmartCast includes built-in...
Petscodelist.biz

The TV tips for the TV program and the stream highlights on Saturday, 24.07.2021

Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. With our TV recommendations you can enjoy your Saturday evening leaning back. “Harter Brocken: Der Geheimcode” – 20:15 Uhr im Erste. On ARD you can watch the thriller “Harter Brocken: Der Geheimcode” tonight. In front of policeman...
AdvocacyFast Company

This free environmental documentary streaming site is Netflix for the planet

Throughout her time as a documentary producer at Off the Fence, the production company she founded, Ellen Windemuth consistently heard the same refrain: “You can’t say that, because it won’t get ratings,” she says, “or you can’t film that because our advertisers won’t like it.” Feeling constrained as she sought to make more pressing content about the Earth and its survival, she decided to launch a streaming startup, offering users on-demand environmental programming—for free.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Stadia Crowd Play Is Back With A New Beta Application

Google is now officially re-opening beta for Stadia Crowd Play, reports indicate, letting YouTube content creators participate in games directly with subscribers. Creators will need a Stadia Account and to fill out a short application to get started. Stadia Crowd Play is essentially a way for YouTubers to livestream their...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Immersive Olympic Streaming Experiences

Media giant NBCUniversal has partnered with Roku to offer sports fans the ultimate Olympic streaming experience. As part of the partnership, Roku is working on making it simpler for users to access NBCU's 5000+ hours of Olympic coverage. “We know that more engaging, personalized experiences are what consumers expect for...
TV Showsmartechseries.com

Tech Startup OneStream TV Launches Free Streaming Aggregator to Battle Netflix and Streaming Fatigue

Tech startup OneStream TV has launched a super streaming aggregator to allow consumers who are tired of paying for too many streaming services to use a single platform to discover thousands of free movies and tv shows that are normally scattered across many streaming apps. The platform is available for free to everyone at onestreamtv.com and no subscription or registration is required.

Comments / 0

