The Pittsburgh Pirates took a chance on dealing ace pitcher Jameson Taillon before the 2021 season, now the prospects who the Pirates got in return are performing well. Outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the New York Yankees in the trade that sent pitcher Jameson Taillon to the Bronx in early January. Smith-Njigba was a 4th round pick in 2017 and worked his way into the lineup as an everyday player in 2019 with New York’s High-A team. Canaan was the Yankees’ 25th ranked prospect in 2019 and was atop most of the statistical categories amongst his team.