A man has been arrested after allegedly injuring 10 people with a knife on a city train in the Tokyo district of Setagaya this Friday night, in Japan. According to Reuters, the man told police that he was outraged when he saw women who “looked happy” and wanted to kill them. The event occurred around 8:30 pm (local time) on the Odakyu railway line, near the Seijogakuen station. After the attack, the suspect left the probable murder weapon and a cell phone on the train and fled along the railway lines. The most serious victim is a college student in her early 20s who sustained cuts to her chest and back. The other people attacked have suffered less severe injuries.