Philippines records near four-month high in daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters
 3 days ago
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry recorded on Saturday 11,021 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day case increase in almost four months, and 162 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to almost 1.65 million, while deaths have reached 28,835.

“We are already feeling the effects of the Delta variant in our country,” health ministry undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing on Saturday. “Based on our projections, these cases will continue to rise.”

