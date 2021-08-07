Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases total 4,566 on Saturday
TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Olympic host city Tokyo reported 4,566 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
