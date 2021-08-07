Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases total 4,566 on Saturday

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Olympic host city Tokyo reported 4,566 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Covid 19#Simon Cameron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases vs 96 the day before

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 8, up from 96 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Monday. China’s latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said. Among the new confirmed...
Public Health740thefan.com

India reports 39,070 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported 39,070 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 31.93 million cases. Deaths rose by 491, taking total fatalities to 427,862. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Australia’s New South Wales reports 262 COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales reported 262 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the pandemic high of 319 cases seen on Saturday. Neighbouring Victoria reported 11 new locally acquired coronavirus cases, as the state remains under a seven-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this week...
Public Healthwsau.com

Tokyo Olympics organisers report 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases. Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start Aug. 24. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Westpac to sell Australian life insurance unit for $660 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it is selling its Australian life insurance business to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million). ($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Riya Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Australia’s Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Tuesday reported 20 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 11 a day earlier, as authorities eased lockdown rules in regions outside Melbourne, the state capital. All new cases reported on Tuesday are linked to previous infections, but 15 have spent time in...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, as the impact of last month's surge in cases fed through into fatalities, government data showed. The number of new cases reported on...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany needs to speed up a slowing vaccination campaign to avoid overwhelming its health care system, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after talks with leaders of the country’s 16 states on containing COVID-19. “The bad news is that the vaccination rate has lost pace substantially,” Merkel told a news conference after the talks. “I hope it will pick up pace again after the (summer) holidays.”
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria to resume COVID vaccinations on Aug. 16

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will restart COVID-19 inoculations on Aug. 16 after taking delivery of 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine, with shipments of Johnson & Johnson shots also due imminently, the head of the primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday. Nigeria has so far vaccinated only a tiny fraction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy