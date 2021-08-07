India approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Indonesia on Friday reported a record high of 1,566 death from coronavirus infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 80,598 and making it the latest epicentre for the pandemic.The south-east Asian country has been seeing a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, first reported in India. It has recorded 49,071 daily infections, taking the total number of cases to 3,082,410.With rapidly rising cases and the country’s overwhelmed health system teetering on the edge of collapse, Indonesia has been forced to convert nearly 90 per cent of its oxygen production for medical use to...