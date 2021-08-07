Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Aug 7 (Reuters) - India approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The pharmaceutical giant had applied for emergency use approval on Friday.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
HealthVoice of America

Malawi Receives First Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

BLANTYRE - Malawi has received its first consignment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines – a donation made by the United States under COVAX, a campaign to provide equitable access to COVID-19 shots worldwide. The arrival of 302,000 doses comes a few weeks after Malawi announced it will start inoculating its citizens with several COVID-19...
ScienceHarvard Health

Dan Barouch and the birth of the J&J COVID vaccine

As lab retreat days go, this one wasn’t extraordinary, at least not at first. The 60 members of the Barouch lab at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) gathered at Boston’s Museum of Science on Jan. 10, 2020, to look back at the year just finished and plan for the one ahead. Talk touched on reports of a pneumonia that had arisen in Wuhan, China, infecting about 40 people and killing one. What worried lab leader Dan Barouch were accounts of possible asymptomatic transmission.
PharmaceuticalsCBS News

Study: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

According to a study of nearly 480,000 health care workers out of South Africa, the single-dose vaccine from Johnson and Johnson is up to 71% effective at protecting against severe illness and hospitalization from the Delta variant of COVID-19, and 96% effective at preventing death. Dr. Dyan Hes joined CBSN to discuss the latest data and its impact on vaccination efforts.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Indonesia records highest number of Covid-related deaths

Indonesia on Friday reported a record high of 1,566 death from coronavirus infection, taking the total number of fatalities to 80,598 and making it the latest epicentre for the pandemic.The south-east Asian country has been seeing a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, first reported in India. It has recorded 49,071 daily infections, taking the total number of cases to 3,082,410.With rapidly rising cases and the country’s overwhelmed health system teetering on the edge of collapse, Indonesia has been forced to convert nearly 90 per cent of its oxygen production for medical use to...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria expects 29 mln doses of J&J COVID vaccine in August

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects to take delivery of 29 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in August, allowing it to ramp up its vaccination programme just as a third wave of infections takes hold, the health minister said. Africa's most populous country has recorded close...
Baltimore, MDFiercePharma

Emergent wins FDA all-clear to restart J&J COVID-19 vaccine production in Baltimore

Some three months after federal officials called for a manufacturing pause, Emergent BioSolutions has righted the ship at its beleaguered Bayview facility. Emergent won the FDA’s blessing to restart production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Baltimore, Maryland, plant, the company said Thursday. The move follows “extensive” FDA reviews, plus “close coordination” with the agency and J&J on the quality enhancement plan Emergent debuted in May.
Public Healthfox9.com

CVS Health scales back locations offering J&J COVID-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES - CVS health has cut back on the number of locations offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the company told FOX TV Stations on Thursday. According to a company spokesperson, the J&J shot was originally offered at more than 9,400 locations, in addition to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy