A couple of months after September 11th, 2001 I paid a Shiva visit to pay my respects for the passing of the mom of a friend. In my dress uniform, about to walk up the few steps of the front porch of their home in Brooklyn, I stopped and thought to myself, I have nothing to give. I’m all out; I’m empty. Still numb from the shock and the pain of the devastation of the attacks on our city and our nation, and the loss of my nephew, Fire Fighter Michael Roberts, I felt like I had nothing to offer, nothing left for this family. I had no words of comfort, no wisdom to offer. And after all, isn’t that what we’re supposed to bring with us to such a visit?