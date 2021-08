Mike Sullivan will be named head coach of the U.S. men’s Olympic ice hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a source confirmed Monday. Sullivan is a worthy selection given his resume since being named Penguins coach in 2015. He has led the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles. He finished in the top six in voting for the Jack Adams Award in each of the last two seasons. And in 2021, he climbed to third all-time in wins by an American head coach.