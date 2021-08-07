Official: Jaguars sign WR Tavon Austin

Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew compared his quarterback competition with QB Trevor Lawrence to a Spanish conquistador scuttling his ships so that his crew could not turn back. “I think any time you go into anything thinking that losing or second best is an option, most of the time that’s what you’re going to get,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “That’s like when Cortes landed in Veracruz with 600 dudes trying to take the Aztec Empire. You know what he said? He said, ‘Burn the boats.’ He said, ‘We’re going back on their boats.’ That’s kind of a mindset that stuck with me pretty much since I heard that story…It’s all mindset. It’s all having fun. That’s another thing I’ve been trying to focus on this camp is having fun, man. It’s a game we all love and I think sometimes the worst thing we do is put too much pressure on yourselves, so anything to keep it light. Can’t worry about who they draft, what happens to my hand, who’s starting at the end of the day. I can control how I practice, how I work, how I prepare. So as long as I focus on those things, I know I’m doing everything I can.”