Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Official: Jaguars sign WR Tavon Austin

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed ninth-year WR Tavon Austin, the team announced today. Additionally, the Jaguars have placed S Daniel Thomas on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated QB C.J. Beathard and CB CJ Henderson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Austin, 5-8, 180, enters his ninth season in the NFL...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wr#Jaguars News#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Reserve Covid 19#Qb C J Beathard#Cb Cj Henderson#The St Louis Rams#Cowboys#Packers#First Team#The Paul Hornung Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jacksonville Jaguars Reportedly Signing Former First-Round WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver/kick returner Tavon Austin, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Austin was a superstar talent in the college football game when Jags coach Urban Meyer was at Florida/Ohio State. After four years with West Virginia (2009-12), Austin was drafted by the St....
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Packers WR Allen Lazard Signs ERFA Tender

According to Pro Football Talk, Packers WR Allen Lazard has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. It was basically a formality but this officially puts Lazard under contract in Green Bay for 2021. Lazard, 25, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR position will be wild training camp battle

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already begun training camp, and there is a feeling of optimism in the air. Of course, that comes with having the number one overall pick in this past draft and landing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Getting his teammate Travis Etienne has to be exciting as well, and hopefully bring about a more dynamic offense.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Signing WR Jeff Cotton

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Jeff Cotton to a contract. Cotton, 24, went undrafted out of Idaho back in 2020. He later signed on with the Chargers, but was cut loose coming out of training camp. The Chargers re-signed Cotton to their practice squad...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Activate WR Jamal Agnew From NFI List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated wide receiver Jamal Agnew from the Active/Non-Football Injury list, the club announced Monday. Agnew had been placed on the list last Wednesday for an undisclosed reason. The Jaguars receiver room had become bare. Practice squad receiver Josh Hammond and rookie undrafted free agent Josh Imatorbhebhe...
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars sign Tevin Jones, cut Leon Jacobs, Aldrick Rosas

The Jaguars signed free agent receiver Tevin Jones on Friday, the team announced. Jones spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League. He entered the NFL in 2016 as a rookie free agent, signing with the Texans. Jones has played five NFL games, all with Pittsburgh in 2019, and has caught four passes for 61 yards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: What kind of impact can Tavon Austin have?

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t shied away from acquired wide receivers this offseason. They signed Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew, and Phillip Dorsett in free agency. They later drafted Jalen Camp and then locked up Pharoh Brown and Laquon Treadwell. They didn’t stop there though and they have also added former first-round pick Tavon Austin.
NFLPosted by
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Tavon Austin Finds a New Home

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Tavon Austin is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Austin is entering his ninth season in the NFL and sits with 2,006 career receiving yards on 220 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 TD's. Austin finished...
NFLESPN

Jaguars WR Chark sidelined with broken finger on right hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, --  DJ Charks contract season is off to a shaky start. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, coach Urban Meyer said Sunday, and will miss the remainder of training camp and the preseason. Meyer insisted Chark will be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener at Houston.
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars WR DJ underwent surgery on hairline fracture in finger

At today’s scrimmage, Jaguars standout WR DJ Chark was seen in shorts and a t shirt, while also wearing a soft shell cast on his hand. Chark was not a participant in the scrimmage, nor in the practice yesterday. After the Sunday scrimmage, Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer told reporters...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Official: Jaguars claim CB Lorenzo Burns

JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced today. Burns, 5-10, 183, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 draft. He attended the University of Arizona where he played in 42 games with 40 starts in five seasons (2016-20). Burns finished his career at Arizona with 192 total tackles (142 solo), nine interceptions, 35 passes defensed and eight tackles for loss. In his final two seasons as a Wildcat, Burns was a Pac-12 honorable mention and, in 2019, he was voted as the team defensive MVP.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew compared his quarterback competition with QB Trevor Lawrence to a Spanish conquistador scuttling his ships so that his crew could not turn back. “I think any time you go into anything thinking that losing or second best is an option, most of the time that’s what you’re going to get,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “That’s like when Cortes landed in Veracruz with 600 dudes trying to take the Aztec Empire. You know what he said? He said, ‘Burn the boats.’ He said, ‘We’re going back on their boats.’ That’s kind of a mindset that stuck with me pretty much since I heard that story…It’s all mindset. It’s all having fun. That’s another thing I’ve been trying to focus on this camp is having fun, man. It’s a game we all love and I think sometimes the worst thing we do is put too much pressure on yourselves, so anything to keep it light. Can’t worry about who they draft, what happens to my hand, who’s starting at the end of the day. I can control how I practice, how I work, how I prepare. So as long as I focus on those things, I know I’m doing everything I can.”
NFLGamingToday

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Houston Texans Odds: NFL Week 1

NFL · Sun (9/12) @ 1:00pm ET — JAX Jaguars at HOU Texans. If there is one game in Week One of the 2021 NFL season, most fans will not want to watch– the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Fans will want to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne highlights, but that is about it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy