Poland will change disputed Disciplinary Chamber, ruling party head says

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will do away with a system for disciplining judges which the EU’s top court has ruled violates EU rules, the head of the country’s ruling party told the state news agency PAP in an interview published on Saturday. Poland faces an Aug. 16 deadline set by...

