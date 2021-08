-- Men's K-1 200m Sprint Quarterfinals. Three quarterfinal races with 15 total competitors led to six kayakers qualifying for the semifinals. Of those moving onto the next round, five finished in 35 seconds and some change. But Great Britain's muscular Liam Heath -- who won gold in the event at Rio 2016, and silver in the K-2 200m -- sliced through the water as though he were attacking an enemy, crossing the finish line in 33.985 seconds.