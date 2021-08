When The Collaborative’s executive director Uriah Donnelly talks about the upcoming Warren Folks Festival happening August 28, his excitement and love of all things art shines through. He, along with a small but mighty team, have put together a festival that is counting down the days to burst onto the streets of Warren. If you’re looking for a local summer event where you’ll see people you’ve been missing for a year or longer, hear music that you love, and eat and drink until you can’t anymore, well, dear reader, you’ve found your event.