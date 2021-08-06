Highschool of the Dead season 2 updated information

Have you ever looked at the night sky and wondered if we were alone in this universe? Well, it appears your question might be answered as early as today, August 11, 2021. A person claiming to be a "time traveler from the year 2714" says aliens are arriving on earth to start an intergalactic war. The "time traveler" is on TikTok and shared their claim on the platform. The videos have gone viral and the time traveler now has 4 million likes and 625,000 followers on the platform. The time traveler, who goes by @aesthetictimewarper on TikTok, said the war will be preceded by a meteor shower that will rain on the earth on Wednesday, 11 August, before continuing for two full weeks. The time traveler said they want to "help humanity."