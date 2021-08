Yuberjen Martínez (COL) defeated Amit Panghal (IND) – Martinez is feeling like a generational talent, as his pressure, will and ability to cut off the ring, left the #1 seed Panghal trying to survive in the second half of the fight rather than trying to win. Martinez is looking like a fighter who could win a world title with less than ten pro bouts, the big question will be, will a promoter be willing to sign a flyweight that more than likely would have more success downward than at the higher weights. Nonetheless, Martinez is one of my favorites from this Olympic Games.