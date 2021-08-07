Holiday Gifting Chocolate Products

Cancel
By Michael Hemsworth
Cover picture for the articleThese new Ferrero Christmas products have been announced by the brand for the upcoming 2021 holiday season to provide consumers with a range of options to pick up for their family, friends and colleagues alike. The products come in the form of the Grand Rocher Dark, the Thorntons Cheeky Reindeer, the Thorntons Cheeky Elf and the Kinder Bueno Advent Calendar. The products will be launching in the UK later this year at a price point starting at £2.50.

