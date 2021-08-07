Holiday Gifting Chocolate Products

Copycat Costco Chocolate Muffins taste just like the amazing double chocolate muffins from Costco. Easy chocolate chocolate chip muffin recipe that everyone loves!. We all know that muffins are pretty much just cake, but somehow when you call them muffins, it becomes more acceptable to eat for breakfast instead of having to wait for dessert, right?! These muffins are definitely a favorite around here, because they really do taste very much like chocolate cake and are absolutely incredible. Might have something to do with the fact that you actually use a cake mix in the batter!