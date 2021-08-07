Holiday-Ready Candy Products

The 2021 Mondelēz International Christmas products have been unveiled by the brand as a range of options for consumers that will make the perfect offering to a wide range of family or friends and more. The products come in the form of several options under the Maynards Bassetts range as well as the Cadbury Dairy Milk line and more. Each of the products are positioned as the perfect gift, a treat to enjoy with a group or even as a self-treat.