Icosavax (ICVX) IPO Opens 93% Higher

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX) opened for trading at $29 after pricing 12,133,333 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. Jefferies, Cowen, Evercore ISI and William Blair are...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Boris Peaker initiates coverage on Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) with a Outperform rating. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Aadi with an Outperform rating without a price target. Aadi is a late clinical stage biotech company developing a nab formulation of sirolimus (Fyarro/ABI-009) for use in the rare tumor PEComa and tumors harboring TSC1/2 mutations. With a PUDFA date in November 2021 for PEComa and near term initiation of a tumor agnostic pivotal trial, we see upside to the stock."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (IPAXU) Opens at $9.81

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IPAXU) opened for trading at $9.81 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company intends...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 10/01: (NEO) (SPWR) (MRK) Higher; (OMER) (IRNT) Lower (more...)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) 30% LOWER; announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the company that, as part of FDA’s ongoing review of the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (HCVI) Opens at $9.85

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ: HCVI) (NASDAQ: HCVIU) opened for trading at $9.85 after pricing 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company is a blank check company founded by Daniel J....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBK) Published IPO Prospectus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Further to the announcement made by Argo (NASDAQ: ARBK) on September 14, 2021 relating to its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States the Company has published a prospectus in respect of the underlying ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Prospectus") which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Downsized IPO Opens Up 8%, Jumps 34% Higher Post Open

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for ominichannel jewelry retailer Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) opened for trading earlier at $13 after pricing 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share, below the expected $14-$16 range. The IPO size was also cut from 16,666,667 shares. Shares have since moved to $16.08, or +37%.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

iFiT (IFIT) IPO: 7 Things About the Upcoming $6.6 Billion IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iFIT Health & Fitness Inc (NASDAQ: IFIT), a major provider of connected fitness equipment and software, is expected to go public next week. Here are 7 key things to know about the upcoming IFIT IPO.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cue Health (HLTH) Ramps 30% Following Modest IPO Open

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH) opened for trading earlier at $16.76 after pricing 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. Shares have since moved higher to $20.80, or up 30%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ForgeRock (FORG) IPO Opens 40% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) opened for trading at $35 after pricing 11,000,000 shares at $25. Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Opens 87% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) opened for trading at $29.90 after pricing 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. BofA Securities,...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Thoughtworks (TWKS) Stock Forecast: Will It Rise More After the IPO?

On Sept. 15, Thoughtworks (TWKS) had a successful debut on the stock market. The stock is now up more than 40 percent from its IPO price of $21. After such strong interest, market participants want to know more about the TWKS stock forecast and whether they should buy the stock now.
StreetInsider.com

On (ONON) IPO Opens 48% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for On (NYSE: ONON) opened for trading at $35.40 after pricing 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intuity Medical (POGO) Files For Up to $75M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intuity Medical (NASDAQ: POGO) files for up to $75,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on developing comprehensive...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Remitly Global (RELY) IPO Opens 23% Higher, Valuing Company at $8.5 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for global money transfer service Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) opened for trading at $52.90 after pricing 12,162,777 shares of its common stock at $43 per share, above the expected $38-$42 range.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dutch Bros (BROS) IPO Opens 41% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) opened for trading earlier at $32.50 after pricing 21,052,632 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share.

