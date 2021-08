The Blackhawks have made a number of transactions as a whole this offseason, and the team’s lineup will look different next year. While the majority of the Blackhawks’ large splashes have served to improve the team’s defense and goaltending, there will also be some new faces on the offensive front. From the likely return of captain Jonathan Toews to some fresh players coming in via trade, the ‘Hawks will probably have a unique combination of skaters to fill out their twelve forward spots.