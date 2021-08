The first Halo Infinite beta test has proven to be a massive hit so far despite its rough edges, and if you were lucky enough to get invited to the test flight through the Halo Insider Program, you're probably eager to jump in yourself. But just how powerful of a PC do you need to play the Halo Infinite beta, anyway? We weren't sure leading up to the technical preview's release, but now that it's live, 343 Industries has provided fans with a full breakdown of minimum and recommended PC specs for the first Halo Infinite beta test. Here's what you need to know, including what the minimum and recommended specs are as well as a way you can check if your PC meet these requirements.