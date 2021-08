Private sector jobs didn't pick up as much as expected last month. Here's what that means for economic recovery. Though the U.S. economy is in much better shape now than it was at the start of the pandemic -- when unemployment reached a record high and millions of jobless claims were logged each week -- it still has a ways to go. In fact, over the past several weeks, new jobless claims have come in higher than analysts' expectations. At the same time, job creation has been below expectations, which is not a good thing at all.