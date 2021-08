Cassy Legaspi admitted that although she loved working with her First Yaya love team Joaquin Domagoso, she’s open to other on-screen partners. “Honestly, I really enjoy working with JD, kasi we were friends naman since before. Tapos, I’m super comfortable with him. And in a way, I guess parang we grew up together kasi sa set we always help each other out. So I would really love to work with JD again.