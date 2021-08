Alexa Swinton isn’t even a teenager yet, and she’s already well on her way to becoming one of the brightest stars of her generation. The multi-talented young star has become well known all over the world for her work as an actress. She is most recognizable for her work in shows like Billions and Emergence. Despite her young age, she has proven that she has the talent and versatility to play a variety of characters. Her ability to bring each character she plays to life is something that you don’t see often. 2021 has already been a huge year for her, and she isn’t finished yet. She is currently working on a few other projects that are going to get her even more attention. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Alexa Swinton.