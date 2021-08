If you are new to veganism, you might be wondering how to go about cooking tofu that actually tastes good. For some people, tofu is a kind of food that you have to get used to before liking. It’s soft, squishy, and can be very bland – but only if you don’t know how to prepare it. It has to be cooked properly in order to get an amazing tasting dish. People who do not like tofu most likely have never had good tofu!