East Brunswick, NJ

Protesters call NJ school mask mandate 'ridiculous,' but other parents are relieved

New Jersey Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters could be heard from a block away outside the East Brunswick school where Gov. Phil Murphy announced that masks will be required for K-12 schools for the start of the school year in September. “Murphy is a dictator,” they chanted, holding signs that said “Unmask our kids” and “My...

Phil Murphy
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

49 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In NJ, Report Says

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say. Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had at least one underlying medical condition. All of those individuals were over...
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

CAUTION: This Jersey Shore County Showing Highest Level Of Covid19 In NJ

We are not out of the woods yet, when it comes to this 100-year pandemic. Covid19 has threatened our lives now for far too long. According to the new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, even if you are vaccinated they caution you to continue to wear a mask indoors. Coronavirus cases are spiking. This is true nationally and especially here in New Jersey. The only county in the state that has the highest Covid19 “community spread” is Monmouth County.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida will PAY parents to move their kids to private schools if they're 'bullied' for not wearing face masks a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed he'd banned compulsory face coverings in schools

Florida officials have promised to pay for parents to move their children to private schools if they are 'bullied' for not wearing face masks in schools. The Florida Department of Education approved an emergency rule Friday to hand out private school vouchers to any parent wanting to take their children out of public schools that have enforced mask mandates.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Vaccination segregation grows in New Jersey

As the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated grows, there is a trend emerging that will segregate the two groups and even deny access to the unvaccinated. Organizers of the Sea, Hear, Now music festival in Asbury Park announced new restrictions for next month's event. People will be denied entry if they cannot prove vaccination status, or show proof of a negative COVID test. Masks will be required for all indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status.
Trenton, NJpix11.com

NJ schools mask mandate: Teachers’ union backs, Republicans slam Murphy decision

TRENTON, N.J. — In a reversal of plans, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced a mask mandate in schools for the upcoming academic year. Murphy announced the mask requirement, attributing the change in plans to the rampant spread of the delta variant, the fact that children under 12 are not eligible for vaccinations, and many of those 12 and older remain unvaccinated.
Union City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

‘You’ve Lost Your Minds,’ New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Tells Anti-Vaccine Protesters In Fiery Confrontation

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confronted anti-vaccine protesters Wednesday at an event in North Jersey. “These folks back there have lost their minds, you’ve lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror,” Murphy told the protesters. Murphy’s outburst comes as the CDC says parts of the tri-state area have “substantial” transmission COVID numbers. The Delta variant continues to spread, mainly among unvaccinated individuals. Cape May County has the highest transmission rate in all of South Jersey and the Delaware Valley. In Camden County, which includes Cherry Hill, COVID cases are up 78% in the last week. “We have trouble brewing as we enter the school year, this is not going in the right direction,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said. “Unfortunately, this pandemic is far from over.” The governor was in Union City, Hudson County to sign legislation allocating $750 million for eviction prevention and utility assistance.
Burlington, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.

