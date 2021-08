When it comes to the pop culture world, multiple famous franchises are at their peak. Marvel always seems to be doing great, and “Star Wars” and DC have incredibly passionate fandoms as well. As I scroll through social media I see a lot of instances of gatekeeping. Gatekeeping is when fans call other fans, normally within the same fanbase, “fake fans” because they may not share the same opinion as someone else. Gatekeeping completely neglects the whole point of fanbases, because finding groups of people to appreciate the same interests as you should be something that brings nothing but a positive impact. There is a clear difference between defending something you are passionate about and limiting someone’s enjoyment because fans are overprotective.