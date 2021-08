NASHVILLE – The past is prologue. That does not mean it is forgotten. Not for Julio Jones. After 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, the Pro Bowl wide receiver still has to remind himself from time to time that he is a member of the Tennessee Titans. It happened Friday during his first media session of training camp when he said “Falcons” instead of “Titans” once. It also has come up in encounters with fans of his new team.