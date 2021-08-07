Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Creek, NV

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $599,000

Elko Daily Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel: The Spring Creek ll Status - Framing. See Addendum 1 for upgrades to be included. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Spring Creek, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Spring Creek, NV
Real Estate
Spring Creek, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Howard County, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6262 Winters Lane

Wonderful opportunity to call this stunning colonial in Howard County, yours! The moment you enter you will notice how pristine this home really is. Open floor plan with kitchen at the center. Kitchen includes, recessed lighting, wine fridge, double wall oven , stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets, under mount kitchen sink, tile backsplash and large island for entertaining. The french doors in the living room open up to the large back deck that overlooks the fenced in yard. As you make your way upstairs you will notice hardwood floors, crown molding, new paint and carpeting. Vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with attached bathroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled within the past 2 years. The basement includes a kitchen with a full bath and has endless possibilities; possible in law quarters, or keep it for yourself and make the downstairs your work space. The same amount of detail was applied to the exterior; new siding, new roof, freshly painted front door, updated landscaping and new shutters. Other features include, new HVAC with 10 year warranty, wired for smart home features, new steps leading to back deck and much more. Schedule your showing today!
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Spectacular designed home. First floor all cathedral ceilings which give you a great bright and airy filling. The seller did up grated this model by adding off the kitchen a large room as siting or extra dining room, with a lot of windows and sliding door to the patio. The kitchen all open space with central Island. also a beautiful living room. TV room, and extra sitting room/office. Large Powder room. Second floor has 4 large bed rooms and 2 full bath. The master bed room is very spacious, walking closet, Bath with a Jacuzzi and shower. Full basement w/added eight for future finishing. located in private cull de sac. Chandelier is excluded in the sale.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $599,000

Open House: Sunday, 8/1. 1-3pm! Totally remodeled home on the short side of Elliott Ave. New everything: insulation, roof, siding, windows, two HVAC units, water heater, all new kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted inside and out. Refinished hardwood floors or ceramic tile throughout. Main level master with custom bath, two custom walk-in closets. Main level laundry. Open floor plan. New kitchen with beautiful honed granite, stainless steel, gas range and peninsula seating. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and a bright and spacious loft. An additional fourth bedroom could be added if needed. Covered front porch with mountain views. Level and private rear yard with a rear deck and tons of potential for a garden or a fenced backyard. Off street parking with fresh gravel. Exterior entrance basement with lots or storage storage. Walking distance to Belmont and downtown!
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $339,000

Here is your chance for this Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac. It is back on the market through no fault of my sellers. It has Beautiful landscaping with a large fenced in backyard. Three full baths, large open family room on lower level with a walk out to large patio and backyard. Spacious deck off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. This home has been very well maintained. Attached garage .
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Reston Home Insider: Top trends in kitchen design

Kitchens have become top of mind for many as we’ve spent more time at home since the pandemic, some developing a new love of cooking! While open concept kitchens (opening up to a family room or another space) are still hot, read below for trends that have become popular this year.
CarsElko Daily Free Press

Best Car Mattresses For 2021

Overlanders and car campers depend on quality air mattresses to stay comfortably rested on long road trips or be prepared for tomorrows hikes and adventures. Here, we rate some of the best car mattresses on the market.
Spring Creek Township, PAthecorryjournal.com

Spring Creek to celebrate bicentennial

SPRING CREEK — The township of Spring Creek is gearing up for its 200th anniversary this August and will hold a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at the township building, 3811 Old Route 77, Spring Creek. The event will feature historical displays, games, food, crafters,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy