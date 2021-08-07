4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $599,000

Wonderful opportunity to call this stunning colonial in Howard County, yours! The moment you enter you will notice how pristine this home really is. Open floor plan with kitchen at the center. Kitchen includes, recessed lighting, wine fridge, double wall oven , stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets, under mount kitchen sink, tile backsplash and large island for entertaining. The french doors in the living room open up to the large back deck that overlooks the fenced in yard. As you make your way upstairs you will notice hardwood floors, crown molding, new paint and carpeting. Vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with attached bathroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled within the past 2 years. The basement includes a kitchen with a full bath and has endless possibilities; possible in law quarters, or keep it for yourself and make the downstairs your work space. The same amount of detail was applied to the exterior; new siding, new roof, freshly painted front door, updated landscaping and new shutters. Other features include, new HVAC with 10 year warranty, wired for smart home features, new steps leading to back deck and much more. Schedule your showing today!