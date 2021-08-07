Religion Calendar

First United Methodist Church, 312 Third St., Elyria, shares in Holy Communion and celebrates the 11th Sunday after Pentecost with the Rev. W. Kent Joy delivering the message, “Be Imitators of God.” First United has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Safety protocols are utilized. Not comfortable to worship in-person? Join us at 11 a.m. on WEOL 930AM/100.3FM or visit www.elyriafirstumc.org to get the link to YouTube livestreaming and video.