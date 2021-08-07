Indians try to continue recent dominance of Tigers

And so off they head to Detroit, looking to knock that losing streak out of the park. Peralta pitches for the Tigers opposite Richards. I’m a bit surprised the Sox gave Richards any more leash instead of trading him at last week’s deadline. He’s been extremely disappointing of late. He’s unreliable. Plus, Chris Sale is now in Worcester rehab. Triple-A is the last step of rehab, and I’m sure Richards would be out when Sale gets promoted again. A runner is at second with two out in the top of the first after a throwing error. Bogaerts comes home almost immediately courtesy of a single to right by Martinez, making it 1-0 Sox. Renfroe leads off the top of the second with a home run to left to double the lead to 2-0. This is his seventeenth of the year.