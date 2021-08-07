Rangers, A’s meet as ex-minor league teammates battle

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber to make his debut and help with the team’s sputtering offense. That wait may last a little longer than expected. Schwarber, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals, has hit a small snag in his rehab from a right hamstring strain, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. That snag is “left groin soreness,” which the outfielder experienced while doing running and fielding drills with the Red Sox last week in Detroit. That means Schwarber, who hasn’t played since July 2, may have to wait a little...