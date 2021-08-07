Cancel
MLB

Rangers, A's meet as ex-minor league teammates battle

 3 days ago

Right-hander Drew Anderson will seek his first major-league win in just his second big-league start Saturday afternoon when he and the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics in the continuation of a three-game series. The A's took the opener 4-1 in 11 innings on Friday night, getting a three-run homer...

MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics 8/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The series finale between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics will be held at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA on Sunday. August 8, 2021, at 4:07 PM EDT. The Rangers are coming into this match with five consecutive losses. In their previous series, the team managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Los Angeles Angels by winning the opening game. Texas is currently struggling against the Athletics, losing two games as of the moment. The Rangers dropped their record to 39-72 following an ugly 3-12 loss against Oakland. The team is in fifth place in the AL West standings.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees pitching prospect signs minor-league deal with A’s

Domingo Acevedo is returning to the Oakland A's. The former New York Yankees pitching prospect, released on Saturday by the A's, signed a minor-league deal Monday to return to the Oakland organization, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They're almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they're certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

If the Yankees don't secure a playoff spot this season after their trade deadline dealing, expect these three figures to leave New York. The Yankees' playoff hopes are in a precarious position. New York is 2.5 games out of a wild card spot with an outside hope of pinching the Rays for an unlikely AL East title.
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Downplays Kyle Schwarber’s Setback As ‘Nothing Serious’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber to make his debut and help with the team's sputtering offense. That wait may last a little longer than expected. Schwarber, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals, has hit a small snag in his rehab from a right hamstring strain, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. That snag is "left groin soreness," which the outfielder experienced while doing running and fielding drills with the Red Sox last week in Detroit. That means Schwarber, who hasn't played since July 2, may have to wait a little...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night's game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 28

So I'm on vacation and the hotel wi-fi is terrible. So this is going to be more brief than normal. The Iowa Cubs were battered by the Louisville Bats (Reds) 17-5. Joe Biagini was knocked around for seven runs on seven hits (including two home runs) over 4.1 innings. Biagini walked three and struck out seven.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Ex-teammate Jake Peavy still praising Chris Sale

WORCESTER — Much of the baseball world was paying attention when Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took the mound on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. The left-hander, who was making another rehab start as he recovering , is on the verge of returning to Boston's rotation at a crucial time. While he was here a few weeks ago for a workout, he remembered all those who helped him earlier in his career and talked about being a mentor for the younger pitchers in the organization.
MLBYardbarker

July 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: That's #18 for Kevin Smith

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You'll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System's Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- When you are hot, you are hot. The Herd completed a 6-game sweep of the Mets and have won 11 of their past 12 games. Bowden Francis looked good again but ended up with a ND. Jacob Waguespack closed the game out with a pair of shutout innings to pick up the win. Kevin Smith and Tyler White went back-to-back in the 8th inning.
MLB247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: July 28

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren't able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
MLBallfans.co

Minor League round up, July 27

AAA Sacramento (30-42) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Tacoma Rainers (Mariners) 6-4 The River Cats may have lost (funny how we've talked all year about the Giants spectacular depth, yet their AAA team can't buy a win), but it was an exciting game nonetheless, as right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 3 CPL) had his best game since being promoted, slapping a pair of doubles that rose his OPS to .726, and having a beautiful outfield assist at second base, despite playing out of position.
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Millville’s Kennedy Takes Atlantic City’s Kennedy Deep in Minor League Game

A pair of Kennedy's faced off in a minor league game on Sunday, both of which played their high school baseball in the Cape-Atlantic League. 2017 Millville alum Buddy Kennedy, who is in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization with the Double-A, Amarillo Sod Poodles, faced 2012 Atlantic City high alum Brett Kennedy, who is pitching in the San Diego Padres organization for the San Antonio Missions.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Week 12 minor league review

With the Major League trade deadline approaching, scouts are hovering around the Yankees system making assessments for their teams in preparation for potential moves. Those scouts were able to witness some impressive performances as the Yankees saw their prospects pitch the system's third no-hitter of the month, hit for a cycle, and earn recognition for their performances. Three of the four Yankees full season teams remain in first place and overall the system teams are playing winning baseball.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

The Last Days of Minor League Baseball

When Major League Baseball announced its generic, placeholder directional names for the collections of remaining 120 affiliated minor league clubs earlier this year, fans everywhere had fun with and bemoaned the silliness of it all. And while the minor league game on the field doesn't look much different, beyond MLB's calving of a quarter of affiliated minor league clubs in its One Baseball reorganization, it also sloughed the historical leagues—their physical structures and the personnel who staffed them—off the iceberg.
MLBchatsports.com

A's bring back Khris Davis on minor league contract

The Oakland A's bid a sad farewell to a longtime favorite last winter when they traded Khris Davis to the Texas Rangers. But now, just six months later, he's back!. The A's announced Wednesday that they signed Davis to a minor league contract. He will initially report to their rookie-league complex in Arizona, but the "expectation is that his next stop will be the Triple-A Las Vegas roster," reports Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — July 28

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to come-from-behind to defeat Sacramento 6–4 on Tuesday night. RF Taylor Trammell (2x3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led the team with 3 hits while also driving in a team-high 3 runs. 2B Jake Hager (1x2, BB, SB), CF Dillon Thomas (1x3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB), Brian O'Keefe (1x3, R, HR, RBI, BB), DH Sam Travis (1x4) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (1x3, R, HR, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Six of the Rainiers 7 runs came via a home run, including home runs by Thomas (solo blast in 2nd), Mathisen (solo blast in the 8th), Trammell (3-run home in 8th) and O'Keefe (solo homer in the 8th). Starter Nate Fisher (2.1,2,2,2,2,1) allowed 2 runs on 2 hits over 2.1 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Darin Gillies (1.2,1,0,0,0,2), RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), LH Williams Jerez (1.0,1,0,0,0,3), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,2,0,3,2), RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,1,0,0,2,0) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to allow only 2 unearned runs on 4 this while walking 5 and striking out 9 over 6.2 innings in relief. Guerrieri improved to 3–1 on the season with the win, whiled Fletcher picked ups his 2nd save.

