Rangers, A’s meet as ex-minor league teammates battle

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to come-from-behind to defeat Sacramento 6–4 on Tuesday night. RF Taylor Trammell (2x3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led the team with 3 hits while also driving in a team-high 3 runs. 2B Jake Hager (1x2, BB, SB), CF Dillon Thomas (1x3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB), Brian O’Keefe (1x3, R, HR, RBI, BB), DH Sam Travis (1x4) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (1x3, R, HR, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Six of the Rainiers 7 runs came via a home run, including home runs by Thomas (solo blast in 2nd), Mathisen (solo blast in the 8th), Trammell (3-run home in 8th) and O’Keefe (solo homer in the 8th). Starter Nate Fisher (2.1,2,2,2,2,1) allowed 2 runs on 2 hits over 2.1 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Darin Gillies (1.2,1,0,0,0,2), RH Yohan Ramirez (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), LH Williams Jerez (1.0,1,0,0,0,3), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,2,0,3,2), RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,1,0,0,2,0) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to allow only 2 unearned runs on 4 this while walking 5 and striking out 9 over 6.2 innings in relief. Guerrieri improved to 3–1 on the season with the win, whiled Fletcher picked ups his 2nd save.
Comments / 0