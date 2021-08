The Seattle Mariners (58-51) will clash with the New York Yankees (58-49) in the opening of a three-game competition at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Seattle concluded a three-game series with a 2-1 standing against the Tampa Bay Rays early this week. The Mariners beat the Rays in the first two rounds of the series by controlling the offense of Tampa to just two runs per match at 8-2 on Monday and 4-2 on Tuesday. Seattle failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final game with just a one-run deficit at 3-4 on Wednesday. The Seattle Mariners drove seven hits with a scattered one-run score in three innings. Starter Logan Gilbert pitched for 5.0 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits with four walks granted but struck out six Tampa batters in picking up the loss. Shortstop J.P. Crawford led the offense for the Mariners with a one-run score on two hits with one RBI.