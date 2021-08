This devoted rancher is telling the UK government to alpaca their guns: She’d rather die than let them kill her beloved, tuberculosis-positive alpaca. “I can’t stand by and let my animal be killed, and I’m willing to stand in the way of any gunman who comes to destroy Geronimo,” farmer Helen Macdonald told the Sun of her 6-year-old stud alpaca, Geronimo, who has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. “They’ve picked on the wrong woman. There is no way that I will put him to sleep.”