Jim Crow 2.0: Why Congress Must Pass the For the People Act
Fifty-six years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law, which ended the deleterious practices of poll taxes, literacy tests, questionnaires and violence used to bar African Americans from the ballot box. In many southern states, egregious exercises in voter intimidation occurred; in some instances, the name, address and employer of African Americans would be published in the newspaper to alert Klan members when Blacks attempted to register to vote. In many rural areas, elections would be held on the land of white plantation owners so they could instruct their employees who to vote for.milwaukeecourieronline.com
