Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jim Crow 2.0: Why Congress Must Pass the For the People Act

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-six years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law, which ended the deleterious practices of poll taxes, literacy tests, questionnaires and violence used to bar African Americans from the ballot box. In many southern states, egregious exercises in voter intimidation occurred; in some instances, the name, address and employer of African Americans would be published in the newspaper to alert Klan members when Blacks attempted to register to vote. In many rural areas, elections would be held on the land of white plantation owners so they could instruct their employees who to vote for.

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Gerrymandering#African Americans#Southern Christian#Sclc#Sncc#Montgomery#Republicans#Senate#Mantel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

56 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, lawmakers struggle to find common ground

(CNN) — President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law on August 6, 1965. The legislation served to protect and enforce the 14th and 15th Amendments of the Constitution. It was enacted in response to voter suppression in the 1960s by state governments, local governments and law enforcement, and prohibited states from denying a person the right to vote based on race or color and banned discriminatory literacy tests.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

House Democrats restart effort to craft new voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The House Administration Committee on Friday kick-started the process for creating a new Voting Rights Act bill, releasing a report alleging that recent voting restrictions have discriminated against minority voters. Democrats on the Subcommittee on Elections drafted the report following months of hearings about the impact of voting...
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Must protect voting rights

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is defending new Jim Crow laws. In Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, Republican legislators passed laws that shorten polling hours, limit drop boxes, make it harder to get an absentee ballot, ban “drive-thru voting” or allow the Republican-dominated state legislature to evaluate and remove local voting officials who increased turnout with mobile-voting buses and other such efforts.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

Congress must stop deferring on DACA solution

Former President Barack Obama’s program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children was the right thing to do except in the way it was done: by executive order, instead of by legislation. That was more Congress’ fault than Obama’s, but the fact remains that this urgent protection for young people who are here and Americanized was never as complete or stable as it should have been.
Wisconsin Stateupnorthnewswi.com

Wisconsin Voting Rights Groups Ask Biden, Congress to Revive For the People Act

With Republican lawmakers passing restrictive bills throughout the country, get-out-the-vote groups are pleading with Biden and Congress to pass federal voting rights protection. Dozens of get-out-the-vote (GOTV) groups, including a handful from Wisconsin, on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him use his influence to get Democrats’...
Bowling Green Daily News

Comparing voter ID to Jim Crow laws is hyperbole

For eight years President Barack Obama apologized to the rest of the world about past misdeeds of the U.S. and now President Joe Biden has started another round of apologies in reference to the racism in this country. Anthony Blinken, our current secretary of state, during his address to the UN invited the Human Rights Commission’s representatives to come and see for themselves “How bad is America!”
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Lawmakers Put Pressure on U.S. Senators to Pass ‘For the People Act’

Democrats from Texas are rallying in the nation’s capital today to push congress to pass voting rights legislation. More than 100 state lawmakers from around the country are expected to join in on putting pressure on federal lawmakers. They hope to convince U.S. senators to forgo their august recess until they pass the ‘For the People Act’, a voting and election bill that was shot down by senate republicans earlier this year. Texas State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer says “Texas has always been a hot-bed for the worst anti-voter laws in the country, but this time it’s worse than ever.” 18 states have enacted 30 new laws that make it harder to vote. Many of the lawmakers in attendance will be coming in from states where republican-controlled legislatures have already passed restrictive election legislation into law this year, like Georgia, Arizona and Florida.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Congress must update the Electoral Count Act

What role does Congress play in counting electoral votes every four years? What if a state submits two different slates of electors to Congress following a presidential election? What is a “failed election”?. These seem like pretty basic questions, and certainly ones for which we need clear answers. Amazingly, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy