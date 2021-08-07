Cancel
When It Comes to Protecting Voting Rights, We’ll Keep Coming

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week I boarded a plane and headed to Washington, D.C. Like legislators from more than 30 states, I joined other Wisconsin Democratic elected officials in calling for the U.S. Senate to pass the For the People Act. The plane ride was eerie. I couldn’t shake the idea, that in the year 2021, I was going to the nation’s capital to beg for voter protections for my people. In all of my preparations for the flight, it wasn’t until I peered out to the run way that it hit me like a ton of bricks: 156 years after the official end of slavery, as a Black woman, my right to vote is still not secure.

