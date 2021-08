According to KDL, if the goal is not met, we can vote them out of office. But voting them out of office is not a realistic solution. First, elections are only held every two years and each Councilmember will only have to face the voters once every four years. Second, the deck is stacked in favor the Councilmembers because they are supported (some would say owned) by the campaign funding leaders of the public sector unions, making the chances of a non-incumbent being elected highly unlikely. Third, the Mayor needs to be held accountable since he or she is the City’s Chief Executive Officer. The City Attorney and Controller should also be held accountable because they are part of the City Hall establishment.