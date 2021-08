Anthony Di Iorio became interested in the blockchain and Bitcoin a decade ago—so interested that he cofounded the Ethereum blockchain network in 2013 with Vitalik Buterin. Since Di Iorio stepped away from the daily operation of the network in 2015, Ethereum has become the second-biggest blockchain in the world, behind Bitcoin, and Ethereum’s native currency token, called Ether, has a market value of about $225 billion, according to Bloomberg. Di Iorio, who also bought Bitcoin early on, has become a millionaire many times over, landing him on Forbes’s richest people in crypto list.