“We’ll all be out there, carrying the banner man to man!”. In 1992 a movie was released. A movie MUSICAL! Disney’s “Newsies,” the musical. I was a little younger then, but I can still remember the excitement I felt waiting for it to be in the theaters. As a dancer, I could NOT BELIEVE the trailer of the movie…which sported DOZENS of dancing boys and young men. It was mind boggling! All those guys, dancing like maniacs! You just didn’t see that. Never mind movie musicals were not terribly hip around that time!