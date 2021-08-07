Cancel
100 Winchester Dr

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this cape cod with 3 large bedrooms, a large bonus room, detached garage with loft, recently updated in-ground salt water pool with new liner and pump motor and much more. Call today to schedule your showing.

525 New Haven Dr

Nice, affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath Singlewide mobile home on large 1.16 acre lot. Partially furnished. Split bedroom floor plan - a bedroom and bath on each end with a spacious living area in between. Wood burning fireplace. The beautiful 1.16 acre lot has just enough mature trees for privacy. Fenced backyard. Multiple wired outbuildings. Large covered front porch and back deck to enjoy. Stainless steel refrigerator and range. Washer and dryer remain. Seller will leave a pump for the water feature beside the front porch. There is a transferrable Choice Home Warranty in place until December, 2021. Ideal for first time homebuyers, retirees or investors. Be sure to schedule your showing today. You don't want to miss this one! To be sold as-is.
104 Waynes Place

Large home in a quiet community out in the country. Not far from the city, just a short drive to access I 85. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, nice size primary bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Large walk in closets. Open concept home. Great for entertaining. Large lot.
505 Picadilly Circle

Remarkable condition with lots of upgrades in the media section. Truly a beautiful street in this convenient neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, windows, roof, HVAC, rock accents added on fireplace and exterior gable, oversized garage with a double width roll up door, dry cellar for mechanical access, three large bedrooms, den and living room, sunroom off the kitchen which serves as a breezeway from garage to home, all enclosed and heated and cooled as part of the HLA.
1248 Marcela Dr

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home located in the Vinales neighborhood. Home features larger master with en suite bathroom. Living room with natural gas logs. Kitchen with dining area and separate laundry room complete the indoor living space. Enjoy the outdoors from the cover front porch or the rear deck. Mostly level back yard is fenced. Roof replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced in 2019. Just minutes to I-85, shopping and downtown Gastonia. Call to see this one today!
1020 Railroad Ave

2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow home on approximately .249 acre lot in City of Shelby. Home is built with an open floor plan & has neutral colors throughout. The floors are wood laminate except baths which are tile. The living room has a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar & butcher block top. The refrigerator remains. The master bedroom has two closets & a fireplace which is plumbed for gas logs (but has no logs). The master bath is spacious & has dual vanities & a large tile walk-in shower. The laundry area is in Bath 2. The washer & dryer remain. The home has a covered rocking chair front porch which a great place for relaxing. There is a 2-tiered rear deck which is a great place for entertaining or just relaxing. The back yard has a privacy fence.
924 Baker Blvd

Move in Ready! Ranch, 5 bedrooms. Listing also includes an additional .30/acre lot beside home (parcel #137407). Home was updated in 2019 with new windows (all but 4), roof, electrical, and HVAC. Kitchen was updated with backsplash and new appliances. Home has a mixture of hardwoods, tile, laminate wood and carpet. Large fenced yard and storage shed. Book your showing today!
000 Daves Dr Polkville, NC 28150

5100 Pasco Place

Beautiful 4bedroom/2.5 bath in Spencer Heights! This one has it all including spacious living areas, dining room and breakfast area, 4 large bedrooms, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and open floor plan. Primary bedroom has oversized sitting area with double tray ceiling, luxury bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms have large palladium style windows and gorgeous vaulted ceilings. Step out on the brand new deck to enjoy your private backyard oasis featuring a new, large inground fiberglass, salt water heated pool, built in firepit, new hot tub all privately situated on a corner fenced in lot. Don't miss this one.
2424 Cricket Ln

Enjoy quiet and comfortable living with this unique one of a kind home that is within Gastonia's city limits. This home is a 5 bedroom and 4 bath, with a small in-law suite near the kitchen. This home is boosts several porches, a second floor deck and a screen in back porch. This home is ideal for a growing family or an investor who wants to profit by airbnb. Property needs some landscaping and some updating inside. New owners can put their own touches on this unique property. House was built with specialized insulation that saves money on heating costs and cooling cost. Buyer to verify all information deemed important. This property has the largest lot at 2.72 acres which will allow the new owners to create their own backyard oasis.
1104 Sawtooth Oak Ln

Originally a custom built home by contractor for himself with all the bells and whistles on that hard to find 1 acre lot in Belmont. If you want some room, this is it! this two story home features soft close cabinetry throughout, kitchen with convection oven/range ( built in TV over the range), tile and hardwood floors in much of the home, wide staircase with beautiful solid wood treads, beautiful vaulted and cathedral ceilings with exposed beams that house the recessed lighting, master bathroom features a walk in shower with dual heads, separate vanities, walk in closet, and garden tub, small area considered a playroom off one bedroom with cable and elec which could be used for a child's playroom or large closet. Outside entertainment dream with saltwater pool, wrought iron fencing, cobblestone patio with firepit facing an enclosed TV. Check this one out!
00 N Post Rd Shelby, NC 28150

1204 Patterson St

Some updates have been completed. Home is being Sold As-Is and does not come with any appliances. A small parcel of land at the back of this property will convey. Charming home just needs some tlc.
136 Cherry Crossing Ln

5033 Watercrest Trl

Why buy new when you can have this?? This gorgeous home has been meticulously customized by its recent owners and is ready for you! Walk through the front door to find an open, airy space boasting with natural sunlight. Chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, gas range, wine fridge, and a butler pantry. Start your day off by sipping coffee in the screened-in porch, then walk outside to the backyard to find your own dreamy oasis: a waterscape pondless waterfall (which is a must see at night), river rock integration, firepit, and beautiful professionally designed landscaping. This 3 bed, 3 bath home is nestled on a premium lot with a pond and seasonal views of Lake Wylie. You will not find anything else like this beauty! It is truly one of a kind.
Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes In Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the grand opening of three inspired model homes at Raven Oaks ( RichmondAmerican.com/RavenOaks) in Winchester. The ranch-style Alexandrite and two-story Hemingway and Yorktown...
Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter to open cooling center

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter is opening its first cooling center this year at Market Street United Methodist Church. The cooling center will be a place for people, especially those experiencing homelessness, to stop in, relax, use a bathroom, get a drink or snack, and charge their phones. The center will be open from August 2 through October 31. The hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m and Thursdays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

