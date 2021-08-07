100 Winchester Dr

Enjoy quiet and comfortable living with this unique one of a kind home that is within Gastonia's city limits. This home is a 5 bedroom and 4 bath, with a small in-law suite near the kitchen. This home is boosts several porches, a second floor deck and a screen in back porch. This home is ideal for a growing family or an investor who wants to profit by airbnb. Property needs some landscaping and some updating inside. New owners can put their own touches on this unique property. House was built with specialized insulation that saves money on heating costs and cooling cost. Buyer to verify all information deemed important. This property has the largest lot at 2.72 acres which will allow the new owners to create their own backyard oasis.