100 Winchester Dr

Originally a custom built home by contractor for himself with all the bells and whistles on that hard to find 1 acre lot in Belmont. If you want some room, this is it! this two story home features soft close cabinetry throughout, kitchen with convection oven/range ( built in TV over the range), tile and hardwood floors in much of the home, wide staircase with beautiful solid wood treads, beautiful vaulted and cathedral ceilings with exposed beams that house the recessed lighting, master bathroom features a walk in shower with dual heads, separate vanities, walk in closet, and garden tub, small area considered a playroom off one bedroom with cable and elec which could be used for a child's playroom or large closet. Outside entertainment dream with saltwater pool, wrought iron fencing, cobblestone patio with firepit facing an enclosed TV. Check this one out!
