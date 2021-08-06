Looking at Canada's top flag-bearer candidates for Tokyo Closing Ceremony

As the Olympic Summer Games come to a close in Tokyo, the world reflects on the incredible accomplishments of the greatest athletes on the globe. Many of those great feats were achieved by Canada's own athletes. And with the Closing Ceremony on the horizon (Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET on SN / SN1), the question now becomes: who will carry the Canadian flag? And after the Canadian Olympic Committee awarded the Opening Ceremony honour to two Olympians — basketball star Miranda Ayim and rugby player Nathan Hirayama — to usher in the Games as co-bearers, might we see another collaborative effort?