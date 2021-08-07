Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. women’s water polo defeats Spain to win third consecutive gold medal

By Kevin Baxter
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyKgs_0bKdogGd00
The U.S. women’s water polo team celebrates their gold medal victory over Spain at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. (Gary Ambrose / For the Times)

TOKYO — The U.S. won an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic title in women’s water polo Saturday, beating Spain 14-5 in the gold-medal final at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center.

Maddie Musselman had a game-high three goals for the U.S. while Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Alys Williams all had multiple goals. Nine players contributed to the scoring for the Americans while Ashleigh Johnson came up huge in goal, making 11 saves.

The route to the gold medal in Tokyo may have been the most challenging of the three for the U.S., which lost to Hungary in its third group-play match, its first loss in the Olympics since 2008. But it ran the table after that, winning four straight. And the final was the most one-sided of the Americans’ gold-medal victories.

Hungary is the lone men’s team to capture three consecutive Olympic water polo titles since 1920, winning in 2000, 2004 and 2008. It will play Spain in the bronze-medal final of the men’s tournament Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSDLs_0bKdogGd00
Kaleigh Gilchrist, right, celebrates with teammates after beating Spain for the gold medal in women’s water polo on Saturday. (Gary Ambrose / For the Times)

The U.S. women have played in five of the six gold-medal games in women’s Olympic water polo history and have gone 134-4 since the final in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. The Americans have won every major international title in women’s water polo since 2013.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Kaleigh Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Water Polo#U S#Americans#Usawp#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Hungary
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Team USA Wins Most Gold Medals After Epic Final Day at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA secured the most total medals won in Tokyo, with 113 overall -- 25 more than second-place China after 15 days of competition. On the last day of the competition, Team USA took the lead in total number of gold medals, too, by winning the 39th overall gold thanks to the women's volleyball team. Li Quan of China had a chance to ie the U.S. in a gold-medal boxing match, but lost to Laurent Price of Great Britain and settled for silver. The Closing Ceremony begins Sunday.
Behind Viral Videosspoonuniversity.com

Tokyo Olympic Dining Explained by Olympians on TikTok

The Tokyo Olympics have taken over the TikTok For You Page this past week in what is being called Olympic TikTok. Olympians from all around the world are giving a look into the Olympic Village in a way that has never been done before. We can thank TikTok and the many Olympic TikTok users for this behind-the-scenes experience.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Athletes to watch at the 2024 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 has given us all the magical moments -- upsets, comeback stories, thrilling finishes, and the occasional tear-jerker (or ten). But as the Games come to a close, it's time to direct our attention to the future. Paris will play host for the next edition of the summer Olympics,...
thehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
SportsPosted by
People

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi Win Their Fifth Gold as Team USA Beats Japan, Finish Tokyo Olympics Undefeated

Team USA has won its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball!. On Sunday at Saitama Super Arena, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first Olympic basketball players, man or woman, to win five gold medals in the sport. The 12-player U.S. squad defeated Japan 90-75 and finished first in the tournament while Japan made its first appearance in an Olympic final and won silver.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Apparelthemanual.com

Meet Olympian Blake Leeper, the Face of Nike’s New Underwear Campaign

With the U.S. Olympic team set and boarding their flights to Tokyo, we at The Manual are not a little obsessed with this year’s Summer Games. (And that includes new sports, including surfing, skateboarding, and climbing, along with heritage disciplines like track and field and swimming.) So when we saw eight-time Paralympic competitor Blake Leeper announced as the new face of Nike’s underwear campaign, we raced to our keyboards and frantically started banging out words to describe its Olympic-sized significance.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Kith Enlists Olympic Gold Medalists for New Team USA Campaign

Ahead of the launch of a full collection later this month, Kith has kicked off a new campaign featuring a number of decorated Team USA gold medalists. The campaign, the first-released image of which features Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, will debut over six days starting on July 24. The campaign will be unveiled on Kith’s socials and official website, serving as a countdown to the July 30 launch of Kith for Team USA.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Water polo-U.S. women suffer first Olympic defeat in 13 years

July 28 (Reuters) - Reigning world champions the United States lost 10-9 to Hungary at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Wednesday - their first defeat at the Olympics since 2008 and ending the longest winning streak in women's water polo at the Games at 12 matches. Gunning for their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy